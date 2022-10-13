Full Game Out Now!

Heya,

The day has come: SuchArt is now fully and officially out. Thank you so much for supporting us all the way through the Early Access – the game wouldn’t reach its current state without your feedback, as well as there would be no community without you actively participating in the life of the SuchArt discord server and painting your masterpieces. So yeah, your contribution cannot be overestimated, and we truly appreciate it.

Since today is a big day indeed, you can grab SuchArt with a 20% launch discount. Moreover, you can get an additional 15% off if you purchase it as a part of our bundle with House Flipper – quite a bargain, isn’t it?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1293180/SuchArt_Genius_Artist_Simulator/

Don’t forget that we’re also running a contest in which you can win SuchArt Steam key and help us spread the word about the game at the same time – make sure to check it out!

But let’s move to the most interesting part – the new stuff we promised to tell you about (spoiler: no worries, your saves should remain safe and sound!).

Hangar

The hangar is a new spacious area distinct from your studio. A new space with its own game mechanics, items, characters and commissions. It brings larger and more complex items to paint in game, and aims to bring more variety to the mid and late game.

=> It is unlocked shortly after reaching the 4th level of fame. You will get an email from a new character. If you load a save past this level of fame, you should quickly receive the email as well. It is also always available in Creative mode.

Gallery rework

The gallery has been reworked and expanded. It is now much bigger, and has a new area with its distinct atmosphere and display mechanics.

The Virtualizer

The virtualizer is a new tool which you can use to get a copy, in your gallery, of furniture and other decorative items that you possess in your studio. For a small fee.

It is available in the shop, in the “workshop” tab.

The Omni Shield

The Omni Shield is a new tool. Its advanced technology allows you to protect any surface of your choice from being painted. Blow up those spray cans safely!

It is available in the shop, in the “workshop” tab.

Other changes and additions

The studio has been reworked to offer more space in the main area

The corridor and elevator can now be accessed again after the introduction

Unique items from the Story mode are now also available in the Creative mode, from the shop

Shop: shorter and universal delivery times, replaced delivery timer with a progress bar

Added step ladders in the shop

Added 5 new pieces of furniture in the shop

Lowered the price of many furniture items

Re-organized the shop categories

Updated lacquer sprays and added multiple cap variants (now similar to the regular spray cans)

Faster running speed

Various optimizations

Cleaner canvases models

Fixes

Tablet support has been improved and should work properly with more devices / setups

Fixed partially broken Journal UI for some screen resolutions

Fixed some game credit entries

Fixed some obscure PetBot issues

Range of minor / other fixes

Saves compatibility

Your old saves should be compatible with the update, with a few quirks:

Some items may be relocated during the update

A few walls and floors in the studio (main room, downstairs) have been remodelled for the studio enlargement. Anything you have painted there (walls, floor, ceiling, window, etc) will likely be altered with the update.

If you come across any issues or bugs, please report them either on our Discord server or in the comment below this post, cheers.

We hope you have a fantastic artistic journey – bon voyage!