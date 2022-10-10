1.3.0 Update

Update 1.3.0 has just come to Battle of Finland: Winter War, lots of new content added and +60 FPS mode.
Added +60 FPS mode to game launch options. Game now runs above 60FPS if your screen support above 60hz. +60 FPS mode is still in beta and may cause problems in the game. +60FPS mode is only available for Windows and macOS.
New content
- 10 Master Levels and 2 new levels (now game has 50 levels)
- Added new 10 tier battlepass (now game has tier 60 battlepass)
- Two new player skins
- Three new weapon skins
- Tank and Plane skins
- Five new achievements
Fixes
Fix reload visual bug
Railway shooting tweaks
Fix if select mouse/controller in main menu it not save when load game
Settings menu hud size select bug fix when using controller
Intro text not showing when using controller
When delete save levels not reset to 0
Fixed graphical glitch when running game at 1080p resolution
Changed files in this update