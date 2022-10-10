1.3.0 Update

Update 1.3.0 has just come to Battle of Finland: Winter War, lots of new content added and +60 FPS mode.

Added +60 FPS mode to game launch options. Game now runs above 60FPS if your screen support above 60hz. +60 FPS mode is still in beta and may cause problems in the game. +60FPS mode is only available for Windows and macOS.

New content

10 Master Levels and 2 new levels (now game has 50 levels)

Added new 10 tier battlepass (now game has tier 60 battlepass)

Two new player skins

Three new weapon skins

Tank and Plane skins

Five new achievements

Fixes

Fix reload visual bug

Railway shooting tweaks

Fix if select mouse/controller in main menu it not save when load game

Settings menu hud size select bug fix when using controller

Intro text not showing when using controller

When delete save levels not reset to 0

Fixed graphical glitch when running game at 1080p resolution