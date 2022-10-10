2022 10/10 V1.0.13 update_log

1 Strengthened the bone spur skill range of Bone Dragon.

2 Some content of the game has supported the English version (opening, teaching level, all weapons, consumables, tasks, materials and props description, menu UI, police reward order), and other content (dialogue) is not supported temporarily.

3 The pricing of the game will be adjusted in the near future, with US $9.9 for the US and 38RMB for CN. Due to the poor performance of art, many players are unwilling to try this game with rich playing methods in the current price range, so we hope to make the pricing of the game more reasonable by reducing the price. After the overall art style of the subsequent games is upgraded, we will consider re pricing. I hope more partners can play this different game. Players who bought before can contact me to refund!