Early Access Version 0.4e

This patch contains a lot of improvements to the game interface and includes a lot of tooltips to help new players understand every aspects faster. The addition of the ritual system also allows those who have difficulty progressing to unlock valuable bonuses for future attempts.

New Feature: Ritual

The permanent upgrade system makes its appearance and it's called Ritual! You can access it from the character selection screen before starting a new run. This is a new way to spend the fragments of spirit collected during your runs. This will allow you to unlock bonuses that will be permanently active to facilitate your future races. But be careful, don't think the objective is only to make the game easier because the difficulty system (called Curse) is coming soon and these different upgrades will not be too much! More upgrades will be added in the future.

UI

Reversed Experience bar display. It was taking too much space on screen without being really a decisive information for the player.

Created a new Group display where your party members are visible above the health and mana bar.

Added a tooltip with proper description for most of the UI (including in the victory screen, bonfire event, etc...). You'll have some information when your cursor move on an element.

Added a description of HP and MP counters when your cursor move on the element.

Added a visual effect on characters and enemies when your cursor move over their face on the turn order UI element.

Added a new visual icon to indicate combat encounter type on the progression bar. ""?"" are still used for events.

Changed the way the victory screen is displayed compared to the regular UI.

Misc

Changed the way texture are loaded for animated element, allowing some performance gains.

Added the possibility to display the description of the passive of each party members directly in combat by moving the cursor on the character. It can only be displayed during combat (you can still see passives of all your characters on Stats in the pause menu).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the channeling red flammes VFX not being shown properly for the Elite monster.

