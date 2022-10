Share · View all patches · Build 9688562 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

DPET Support Steam Workshop( v.1 beta)

We have supported the first phase of creative workshop, users can upload pets in shimeji format, and we will support custom pets in non-Shimeji format in the future

Contact

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/RH48pUXqTK

