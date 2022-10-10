0.9.2 - Work Update

This update took a long time to do. Mostly it was due to not development related things so I'm sorry for the delay

Main goal of this update is to change on workers do their work. In this new system workers create all parts of separately over the weeks as opposed to old system where comic was just created when it was time to publish it.

New workflow is following: First writer creates a script for the comic, then penciler does the base art, next up is inker and last work to be done is the colors. Workers cannot work on their tasks if the previous task is not done. Once the comic issue is done it goes into storage to be ready for publishing for when its release date comes. This way you can create comic issues in advance of publishing if your workers are fast enough.

Workers also now need to take breaks. They will need to go a place like coffee station to take their break. If you have none in your own offices they will use the one in the hallway. Workers must be at a correct work station to do their work.

Also since to limit how many comics workers were able to do at once, an energy system was used. New way comics are created eliminates the need for this, so energy system is removed from player workers. Also energy giving furniture now speeds up the workers instead of giving energy recovery

Default publishing schedule is once a month. Being late will give you a fame penalty. In future I will be adding an option to decide how often you want to publish a comic

Workers sometimes still seem to be channeling Kitty Pryde and walking trough walls. I'm working on it

Changes

Workers now do work on their comics over time

Energy system is removed

You can now create issues in advance of their publishing date

When creating a new comic new issue is not immediately created

UI updates to show what tasks workers are doing

It is now possible for companies to lose fame

Energy giving furniture now gives work speed

Workers look for stations relevant to their task and go to them

Visual changes to building items

Work stations split to writing and art stations

Adjusted the size of UI when clicking a worker

Station level will influence the quality of the workers work

Workers should work slightly faster now

Some furniture like coffee stations have had their size changed

Various tiny UI changes

Updated the tutorial

Fixes