Swords of Legends Online update for 20 October 2022

Lollipop, Lollipop

Share · View all patches · Build 9688522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enjoy a little lollipop magic! Dress up in some pastel shades, add a fluffy unicorn accessory, and share a sugar-sweet lollipop with your companions!

Time for Treats

Magical items are available to you in the shop from 20th October, 2022. Go take a look and pick up costumes as well as matching headgear in four different flavours.
On purchasing one of the costume sets, you’ll receive a cuddly unicorn accessory on top.

Costume Variations

Dress up in these enchanting costumes and enter a world of sugar!

  • Blueberry Muffin
  • Powdered Peach
  • Creamy Mint
  • Sweet Cherry (only for women and girls)
  • Walnut Whirl (only for men)

These costume sets teach you an emote which allow you to share a lollipop with another player. Simply summon the sugary treat out of a shower of sweets and hand it to your companion!

Headgear

Colour-coordinated headgear to the costumes rounds out your outfit. Don one of these sweet bonnets and make the world even sweeter!

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
