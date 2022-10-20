Lollipop, Lollipop

Enjoy a little lollipop magic! Dress up in some pastel shades, add a fluffy unicorn accessory, and share a sugar-sweet lollipop with your companions!
Time for Treats
Magical items are available to you in the shop from 20th October, 2022. Go take a look and pick up costumes as well as matching headgear in four different flavours.
On purchasing one of the costume sets, you’ll receive a cuddly unicorn accessory on top.
Costume Variations
Dress up in these enchanting costumes and enter a world of sugar!
- Blueberry Muffin
- Powdered Peach
- Creamy Mint
- Sweet Cherry (only for women and girls)
- Walnut Whirl (only for men)
These costume sets teach you an emote which allow you to share a lollipop with another player. Simply summon the sugary treat out of a shower of sweets and hand it to your companion!
Headgear
Colour-coordinated headgear to the costumes rounds out your outfit. Don one of these sweet bonnets and make the world even sweeter!
Changed files in this update