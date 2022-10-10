Update 20221010

New：

Card Flame Cage.

Artifact Fireproof jacket.

Mage can switch Offense mode by a small button before fighting.

Add tips for Small Flame and Burn in Heavy Rain.

Shovel can dig the sand floors to discorver random item.

Hover on the Artifacts to show keywords in the Shop.

Update：

Attacks in Magic Projectile Mode do 20% more damage than in Directional Mode.

The default maximum mana is reduced to 7.

Fire Mage can attack on the Black Sand grid in Targeted Cast Mode.

Fire Mage can attack the Miasma, Wasp Swarm and Cold Air Mass.

Fire Mage can play the card Firefall on empty grid.

Card Dust Blast modified: Destroy a Small Flame within 3 grids distance and then explode it in 9 grids. The damage value is 4 times the number of Small Flames in stage.

Card Fire Path can be set to enemy to instead of the card Flame Footprint. Removed the Flame Footprint.

Card Teleportation will +1 mana cost after per using.

Card Inferno Firestorm: more damage.

Card Divine Armor: +1 cost.

Card Heavy Projectile: less damage.

Card Flesh Dynamite: removed.

Card Fast As Wind (Upgrade): Copy 1 random Offense card from draw pile, let the copy card Void, Exhaust and reduce its AP cost to 0.

Reduced the init money amount in the Soul Orbs Shop.

Bug Fix：

AP cost of Card Fat reduced after map rotation.

Small Flame did not effect on Frost Landmine.

Small Flame kills the Fire Spirit.

Wrong fighting count of English of card lock.

Crash by Frostfire Griffin landing.