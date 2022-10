Share · View all patches · Build 9688198 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 07:46:03 UTC by Wendy

The Locomancer has returned from the dead and brought some treats with him including...

Two new build spaces!

Attic

Backyard

Five new glove styles

Rubber, HEV, Crystal, Deco, and Skeletal

In addition to the new content, ambient occlusion has been added to help improve the visual grounding of objects.

Also, the game is haunted now?