New content! Shike's Mansion

Share · View all patches · Build 9688186 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.3.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [10/10/2022].

Shike has remodeled his archive and opened his doors for everyone!

After Lucy's intense challenge it's time to take a break.

What's new in this update, don't miss it!

ADDED:

New Shike's mansion level accessible from Core Square (You must have completed the story mode).

New Heart Hunter mini-game in Shike's mansion.

New mini-game of hoop races in Shike's mansion.

New photocall with costumes in Shike's mansion.

New mechanic that allows to send online messages to other players live in Shike's mansion.

New mechanics of planting and collecting seeds.

New dialogues.

Secret ending #3 now available.

Updated and expanded art gallery with new fanart.

Updated speedrun pods.

New functionality in the settings menu that allows to show the mouse on screen and move it freely (Accessibility).

Added new text at the end of credits indicating new accessible content.

FIXED:

Now the larger and more overloaded levels such as Core Square, EYE.CO ruins or Lost Pixels have been further optimized to gain +10FPS.

These large and overloaded levels should now take a little less time to load.

Fixed time crono when going to Lucy level in fitxel zone.

Fixed bug that occurred if the game was paused while changing time night/day.

The protagonist no longer falls asleep in the secret endings.

ELIMINATED: