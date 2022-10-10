 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 10 October 2022

New content! Shike's Mansion

Last edited by Wendy

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.3.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [10/10/2022].

Shike has remodeled his archive and opened his doors for everyone!
After Lucy's intense challenge it's time to take a break.

What's new in this update, don't miss it!

ADDED:

  • New Shike's mansion level accessible from Core Square (You must have completed the story mode).
  • New Heart Hunter mini-game in Shike's mansion.
  • New mini-game of hoop races in Shike's mansion.
  • New photocall with costumes in Shike's mansion.
  • New mechanic that allows to send online messages to other players live in Shike's mansion.
  • New mechanics of planting and collecting seeds.
  • New dialogues.
  • Secret ending #3 now available.
  • Updated and expanded art gallery with new fanart.
  • Updated speedrun pods.
  • New functionality in the settings menu that allows to show the mouse on screen and move it freely (Accessibility).
  • Added new text at the end of credits indicating new accessible content.

FIXED:

  • Now the larger and more overloaded levels such as Core Square, EYE.CO ruins or Lost Pixels have been further optimized to gain +10FPS.
  • These large and overloaded levels should now take a little less time to load.
  • Fixed time crono when going to Lucy level in fitxel zone.
  • Fixed bug that occurred if the game was paused while changing time night/day.
  • The protagonist no longer falls asleep in the secret endings.

ELIMINATED:

  • Teaser Shike in Core Square.
  • 100% speedrun podium (at least temporarily until there are no winners)

