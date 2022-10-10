New content! Shike's Mansion

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.3.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [10/10/2022].
Shike has remodeled his archive and opened his doors for everyone!
After Lucy's intense challenge it's time to take a break.
What's new in this update, don't miss it!
ADDED:
- New Shike's mansion level accessible from Core Square (You must have completed the story mode).
- New Heart Hunter mini-game in Shike's mansion.
- New mini-game of hoop races in Shike's mansion.
- New photocall with costumes in Shike's mansion.
- New mechanic that allows to send online messages to other players live in Shike's mansion.
- New mechanics of planting and collecting seeds.
- New dialogues.
- Secret ending #3 now available.
- Updated and expanded art gallery with new fanart.
- Updated speedrun pods.
- New functionality in the settings menu that allows to show the mouse on screen and move it freely (Accessibility).
- Added new text at the end of credits indicating new accessible content.
FIXED:
- Now the larger and more overloaded levels such as Core Square, EYE.CO ruins or Lost Pixels have been further optimized to gain +10FPS.
- These large and overloaded levels should now take a little less time to load.
- Fixed time crono when going to Lucy level in fitxel zone.
- Fixed bug that occurred if the game was paused while changing time night/day.
- The protagonist no longer falls asleep in the secret endings.
ELIMINATED:
- Teaser Shike in Core Square.
- 100% speedrun podium (at least temporarily until there are no winners)
Changed files in this update