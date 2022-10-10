Oct. 10th Maintenance Announcement and Contents Preview

Dear Commanders:

We will start the server maintenance at 15:30 on Oct. 10th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to take 60-120 minutes. After the maintenance is completed, please check the in-game mailbox to receive the maintenance compensation.

New Character Attribute

New attribute: Max Rage. The initial max rage of the character is 1000, the max rage can be increased via equipment customization. The rage no longer be reset after release the ultimate skill, instead it consumes 1000 of rage now.

Adjustment of formula of affixes [damage reduction]

Through version experience and player feedback, we noticed that the current damage reduction attribute can reach a very exaggerated value, which makes current gameplay is too simple and single. In order to encourage players to explore more ways to play, and avoid the strategies that accumulate an exaggerated amount of damage reduction affix which would impact the gameplay, we adjusted the damage reduction formula and did not change the difficulty of the gameplay, thus making the game difficulty gradient more reasonable and narrowing the gap between players. In the future, we may continue to adjust the weight of damage reduction affixes generated, and explore more possibilities for affixes.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations