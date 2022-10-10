Oct. 10th Maintenance Announcement and Contents Preview

Dear Commanders:
We will start the server maintenance at 15:30 on Oct. 10th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to take 60-120 minutes. After the maintenance is completed, please check the in-game mailbox to receive the maintenance compensation.
Update Contents
New Character Attribute
New attribute: Max Rage. The initial max rage of the character is 1000, the max rage can be increased via equipment customization. The rage no longer be reset after release the ultimate skill, instead it consumes 1000 of rage now.
Adjustment of formula of affixes [damage reduction]
Through version experience and player feedback, we noticed that the current damage reduction attribute can reach a very exaggerated value, which makes current gameplay is too simple and single. In order to encourage players to explore more ways to play, and avoid the strategies that accumulate an exaggerated amount of damage reduction affix which would impact the gameplay, we adjusted the damage reduction formula and did not change the difficulty of the gameplay, thus making the game difficulty gradient more reasonable and narrowing the gap between players. In the future, we may continue to adjust the weight of damage reduction affixes generated, and explore more possibilities for affixes.
Bug Fixes and Optimizations
- Fixed the bug that Mioni's Piercing Shot would cause bleeding.
- Fixed the issue that Asura's Blade could not trigger gear’s effects such as Wild Hunt.
- Fixed the description error of Asura's Blade’s skill: [Mastery of Slash].
- Fixed the problem of standing still caused by the logic error of enemy seek out when Asura's Blade's release skill: Blossom Blade Dance.
- Fixed the incorrect display of the attribute rating of hero (the attribute values remain unchanged).
- Adjusted the values of commander’s skills: Swift Slashes, Leap Attack, Spin Attack.
- Fixed the problem that Vina would get stuck when charging.
- Fixed the problem of two commanders appearing when the scene of map is switched.
- Fixed the bug that the boss challenge automatically won when switching levels.
- Fixed the bug that the commander automatically died when standing still in the Labyrinth.
- Fixed the problem that the commander attacks in the opposite direction.
- Fixed the text error of the critical strike rate of skill mastery.
- Fixed the bug that the boss could not be challenged, which caused by the team died together with the boss when the level was switched.
- Fixed the problem that the front line effect of the commander did not disappear after the front line was removed.
- Fix the problem of the description of unlock requirement of the Mentor Badge is incorrect.
- Replace the main mission reward Strengthen Crystal with Alchemy Dust.
- Fixed the bug that Asura's Blade might be interrupted during the release of Dazzling Sakura Slash and Blossom Blade Dance.
- Fix the bug of unable to unlock the next level when met the required time to complete the Misty Mountains.
- In view of the situation where the purchased items are not obtained after paying for purchase on Steam, the payment retrieval function has been optimized.
- Fixed the problem that the skill of the equipment [Call of Camelot] could not be effective.
- Fixed the performance problem caused by repeatedly challenging the same level due to the failure of the battle.
