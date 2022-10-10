Update notes for v9.4.0

Howdy Governors!

In this update, we introduce some significant changes to the missions in our game.

With an updated mission menu, better (daily-)mission tracking, and support for time-limited challenges, our goal is to improve the overall experience and bring more awareness to the challenges and rewards we offer.

You will now be able to see which saloon has available missions by looking at the icons next to their labels, inside the HUB panels, or at the right side of the screen when you are at the tables, whether that be dailies, regular, or time-limited (Frenzy) missions.

We also introduce a new way for you to add some flare to your player profile!

You can now enter your own personalized tagline for anyone to read. Say something nice to your visitors, or crack one of your funniest jokes. It is all up to you!

Changes summed up:

Updated missions menu layout!

New: Iconization and tracking of ongoing challenges

New: Player profile taglines

Squished several community-reported bugs

Minor UX changes based on feedback

See you at the tables!