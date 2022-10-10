 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Governor of Poker 3 update for 10 October 2022

Update notes for v9.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9687951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Governors!

In this update, we introduce some significant changes to the missions in our game.

With an updated mission menu, better (daily-)mission tracking, and support for time-limited challenges, our goal is to improve the overall experience and bring more awareness to the challenges and rewards we offer.

You will now be able to see which saloon has available missions by looking at the icons next to their labels, inside the HUB panels, or at the right side of the screen when you are at the tables, whether that be dailies, regular, or time-limited (Frenzy) missions.

We also introduce a new way for you to add some flare to your player profile!
You can now enter your own personalized tagline for anyone to read. Say something nice to your visitors, or crack one of your funniest jokes. It is all up to you!

Changes summed up:

  • Updated missions menu layout!
  • New: Iconization and tracking of ongoing challenges
  • New: Player profile taglines
  • Squished several community-reported bugs
  • Minor UX changes based on feedback

See you at the tables!

  • Gop Dev team

Changed files in this update

Governor of poker 3 Windows 64 Bit Depot 436151
  • Loading history…
Governor of poker 3 Mac Depot 436152
  • Loading history…
Governor of Poker 3 Windows 32 Bit Depot 436153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link