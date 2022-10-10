 Skip to content

Lost and Hound update for 10 October 2022

Update Notes for 10/10/22

10/10/22

Some players reported a sort of "hearing exhaustion" so to compensate, the Supersniffer mechanic has been altered. Now, when you sniff, you will see a visual indication on the trail for 7 seconds. It will not appear again until your Supersniffer charge bar has charged back up, which takes 25 seconds.

