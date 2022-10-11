Welcome to Torchlight

Dear Torchlight Hunters,

Torchlight: Infinite's open beta begins at 10:00 (UTC+8) on October 12th!

The power of Ember has continued to drive the technology of Leptis to new heights at rapid speed. But every coin has two sides. Aember, a substance that devours all living things, started to appear when the power of Ember was used up, and Aemberons spawned from the Aember, plunging Leptis into a crisis.

Join us in Torchlight and collect Sparks with your Crow partner to banish the Aember and Aemberons!

Torchlight: Infinite is a loot-based ARPG with lots of great loot to be found in the game. By choosing different traits, skills, talents, and gear, Hunters can create builds with different fighting styles and challenge powerful bosses to obtain a variety of loot. In addition to enhancing Hunters' combat ability, loot can also be traded with other Hunters for resources.

The following content will be available in this open beta:

6 unique heroes with a total of 9 Hero Traits.

24 Talent Panels, more than 250 skills, and more than 250 Legendary gears that can be equipped in various combinations.

3 Main Story chapters with completely different landscapes: Travel from the Dwarven Mine to the Gobi Desert, and from the glorious capital to remote tribes...While contending with various forces, Hunters will witness the struggle of the dwarves, the filthy side of the church, and the regime change of the Ichi Kingdom.

8 vertical difficulty levels, spanning 5 areas, random stage configuration, and the strategically fun Netherrealm Challenge.

Incoming Dark Surge season gameplay: Banish Aemberons from your body and craft Legendary gears with Corrosion Crafting to break through the limits!

[Torchlight: Infinite Community]

The open beta version may still have some flaws. If you have any suggestions or comments on the game, please let us know via the community.

Discord: https://discord.gg/torchlight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/torchlight_xd

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TorchlightInfinite

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/torchlightinfinite.global

[Player Service]

Please follow the steps below to request help from Player Service:

Tap the Personal Info button in the upper right corner of the login screen.

In the menu that pops up, select "Player Service" to request help.