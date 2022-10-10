 Skip to content

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 10 October 2022

V0.8.2 - Visual Update

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 10 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Monster Animations

Most monsters are now animated!

Enemy Outlines

Players can now have the option to turn on outlines on enemies for better visibility.

Other Changes
  • Temple now only unlocks after clearing 20 minutes mode once.
  • Reduced the amount of ranged enemies in the last 4 minutes of Temple.
Fixes
  • Fixed Glare not always hitting every enemy in range.
  • Fixed Sight Magic not working.
