V0.8.2 - Visual Update

Monster Animations

Most monsters are now animated!



Enemy Outlines

Players can now have the option to turn on outlines on enemies for better visibility.



Other Changes

Temple now only unlocks after clearing 20 minutes mode once.

Reduced the amount of ranged enemies in the last 4 minutes of Temple.

Fixes

Fixed Glare not always hitting every enemy in range.

Fixed Sight Magic not working.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues