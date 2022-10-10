V0.8.2 - Visual Update

Monster Animations
Most monsters are now animated!
Enemy Outlines
Players can now have the option to turn on outlines on enemies for better visibility.
Other Changes
- Temple now only unlocks after clearing 20 minutes mode once.
- Reduced the amount of ranged enemies in the last 4 minutes of Temple.
Fixes
- Fixed Glare not always hitting every enemy in range.
- Fixed Sight Magic not working.
You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues
