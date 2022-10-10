Patch 1.0.2

Hello, Demons!
Here are the changes in From Hell v1.0.2
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the following weapons would not provide achievements appropriately on max level
- Horde of Bats
- Bone Dust
- Misericorde
- Death's Scythe
- Tentacle of Corruption
- Fixed an issue where Howl of Gehenna was improperly tracking DPS statistics
- Fixed an issue where users could not dismiss the Dark Blessing info screen via Spacebar when using keyboard controls
I hope you continue to enjoy the game!
