From Hell update for 10 October 2022

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2 · Build 9687408 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, Demons!

Here are the changes in From Hell v1.0.2

Bug Fixes
    • Fixed an issue where the following weapons would not provide achievements appropriately on max level
    • Horde of Bats
    • Bone Dust
    • Misericorde
    • Death's Scythe
    • Tentacle of Corruption
    • Fixed an issue where Howl of Gehenna was improperly tracking DPS statistics
    • Fixed an issue where users could not dismiss the Dark Blessing info screen via Spacebar when using keyboard controls

I hope you continue to enjoy the game!

