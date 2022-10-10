Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9687408 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 04:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Demons!

Here are the changes in From Hell v1.0.2

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the following weapons would not provide achievements appropriately on max level Horde of Bats Bone Dust Misericorde Death's Scythe Tentacle of Corruption

Fixed an issue where Howl of Gehenna was improperly tracking DPS statistics

Fixed an issue where users could not dismiss the Dark Blessing info screen via Spacebar when using keyboard controls



I hope you continue to enjoy the game!