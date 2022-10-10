v1.0.12 Patch Notes

Hey guys I've got a patch today with a lot of bug fixes as well as big improvements to the creature's AI and the user interface for training the creature.



The UI now shows what the creature's goal was when they performed their action. It also shows how the creature regards this behavior, how you have trained them to regard this behavior, and how trained this behavior is.

The top marker on the bar signifies how the creature will behave, while the bottom shows how you have trained them. The book shows how well they will follow your training. Once they are fully trained, these two markers will align and you will have complete control of the creature's behavior(besides some randomization).

The goal of the creature is also now taken into account when training so you can train your creature differently depending on what they are trying to do. For example, you can now train them to never cast miracles for recreation without limiting them from casting them in combat.

Changes:

Improvements to creature AI

Improvements to creature training

Improvements to creature action descriptions

Added more information to creature info panel

Lowered creature anger increase from damage

Lowered creature anger multiplier for aggressive creatures

Made creature move to a different place when standing in fire

Added setting to match UI scaling by height or by width for ultrawide monitors

Improved look of Rota

Bug Fixes:

Fixed stockpiles being marked for cleanup

Fixed issue with filling stockpiles

Fixed humans dumping infinite food into piles

Fixed resource piles being invisible

Fixed builders trying to clean up empty piles

Fixed training sometimes training the wrong behavior

Fixed creature picking up tree from village and planting it in same village to create trees

Fixed creature picking up pile from village and returning it to same village to create resource

Fixed creature action preferences not being saved to profile

Fixed tree highlighting impostors

Fixed UI clipping on certain aspect ratios

Fixed buildings blocking selection of objects too close to the building

Fixed creature dropping rock when eating rock miracle

Fixed creature command icon being positioned wrong on certain objects

Fixed resource piles overlapping eachother

Fixed angered ents event not triggering