v1.0.12 Patch Notes

Hey guys I've got a patch today with a lot of bug fixes as well as big improvements to the creature's AI and the user interface for training the creature.
The UI now shows what the creature's goal was when they performed their action. It also shows how the creature regards this behavior, how you have trained them to regard this behavior, and how trained this behavior is.
The top marker on the bar signifies how the creature will behave, while the bottom shows how you have trained them. The book shows how well they will follow your training. Once they are fully trained, these two markers will align and you will have complete control of the creature's behavior(besides some randomization).
The goal of the creature is also now taken into account when training so you can train your creature differently depending on what they are trying to do. For example, you can now train them to never cast miracles for recreation without limiting them from casting them in combat.
Changes:
Improvements to creature AI
Improvements to creature training
Improvements to creature action descriptions
Added more information to creature info panel
Lowered creature anger increase from damage
Lowered creature anger multiplier for aggressive creatures
Made creature move to a different place when standing in fire
Added setting to match UI scaling by height or by width for ultrawide monitors
Improved look of Rota
Bug Fixes:
Fixed stockpiles being marked for cleanup
Fixed issue with filling stockpiles
Fixed humans dumping infinite food into piles
Fixed resource piles being invisible
Fixed builders trying to clean up empty piles
Fixed training sometimes training the wrong behavior
Fixed creature picking up tree from village and planting it in same village to create trees
Fixed creature picking up pile from village and returning it to same village to create resource
Fixed creature action preferences not being saved to profile
Fixed tree highlighting impostors
Fixed UI clipping on certain aspect ratios
Fixed buildings blocking selection of objects too close to the building
Fixed creature dropping rock when eating rock miracle
Fixed creature command icon being positioned wrong on certain objects
Fixed resource piles overlapping eachother
Fixed angered ents event not triggering
