Nekomancy update for 10 October 2022

Buffs Update!

Nekomancy update for 10 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

7 new effects!
5 are buffs that can be applied to targets

6 new mods!

1 new enemy!

Effects are 2x more likely to drop than other components, for more choices!

Bug Fixes!

