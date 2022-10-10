YoloMouse 1.4.1

This one is mainly to add a hotfix that made the UI unusable for folks with high DPI setting...
But also managed to sneak inverted cursor support into the editor. To use, add an image size with "make inverted" option selected. Any translucent areas (not transparent, not opaque) will be used for inversion. Official docs/help will be added in an upcoming update.
UPDATES
- new: editor: added inverted cursor support
- fix: high dpi scaling breaking some UI elements
- fix: crash when certain cursors are observed
- fix: crash for older GPUs
- remove: cursor picker: removed "reset all" prompt. not needed since cancel button can just undo this.
NEXT
- new: steam workshop :D
- new: update and add new default cursors to support popular game and app cursors. examples: dialog cursor, settings cursor.
- editor: add animated (.ani)
- new: another anticheat bypass attempt. last one wasn't "brave" enough ;)
- improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs
LATER
- customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
- steam workshop equivalent for regular version
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
Changed files in this update