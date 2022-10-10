The Specialists Update! (EA 5.0)

Attention Republic soldiers,

I've released the Specialists update! The second major update of the new roadmap marking the game as halfway to full release. Adds 2 new weapons, 1 new class, and 2 new perk slot challenges to the game.

This big focus of this update was introducing new ways to play the game, hence specialists. For base defense, you now have a powerful new way to defend your bases. The Ranged Repair is for those of you who like to focus on buildables, letting players repair from a distance but at the cost of using up a weapon slot. For those looking for a little more oomph to put your late-game currency into, you now have the Flamethrower.

Along with these two new weapons is a new class: Juicer. Juicer's ability lets you deal critical hits with every shot, effectively tripling most weapons damage for 10 seconds.

And finally, there are now 2 new perk slot challenges and therefore 2 new perk slots players can work toward unlocking. This means the player now can unlock up to 5 perk slots allowing greater customization & allowing room for more passive perks.

Read the full changelog below.

Full Changelog

Added: New Perk Slots & Perk Slot Challenges

-> "Level Up I": Reach xp level 6 or higher

-> "Level Up II": Reach xp level 12 or higher

Added: Weapon "Ranged Repair" (Available in the specials shop)

Added: Weapon "Flamethrower" (Available in the specials shop)

Added: Class "Juicer": Gain critical hits on all attacks for 10 seconds

Changed: Shop "Explosive" category renamed to "Area Of Effect"

Changed: St. Ignace (A) walkway can no longer be built on top of (intended for shooting down from)

Changed: Added higher quality icon images for weapons

Closing Notes

If you're curious why this update was meant to release Friday (the 7th) but is releasing today Sunday (the 9th), this update was announced to be delayed on the discord by 2 days as I underestimated the time it would take to make the flamethrower.

Some of you may have noticed I cut from this update "Specialist Perks". The original intention was to have perks which complimented weapons (hence, specializing) such as "+10% Damage to Shotguns". The problem was that when working on the system, I came to realize this contradicted the game design intended by the shop. One of the biggest changes moving from Incursion Classic to Reforged was to get rid of class weapons/loadouts and instead to have a shop. This was specifically to increase player choice and flexibility in gameplay and I feel as though (even if player-voluntary) having a system which promoted specific weapons again would undo that design as since there is no way to change perks mid-game it would once again limit players to the weapons they choose at the start of the match. Hope that provides some clarity.

Next update is a big one too "The War Update" which will be the second-biggest content update in Reforged, only 1 behind full release.

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

