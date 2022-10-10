[UPDATE] 2022.10.10 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Updated bulletin board in town

The early access user list has been updated. (Current Num of Users : 255)

If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.

[url="https://discord.gg/2QbnXn7fSx"]Official Discord Channel Shortcut[/url]

# Fixed bugs