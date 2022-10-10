Post-Launch Patch - October 2022



This patch contains various fixes and improvements to issues inspired and reported by our players. Thank you for your support as we try and make exploring Dewr the most epic and enjoyable experience possible!

Note: 📢 Indicates a change inspired by or reported by the community! Thank you!

Save system:

Rework write to file workflow:

🚨 To better improve performance and flow the game now will only save at battle memorials 🚨

Do not turn off the game while it is saving, it may corrupt your save file

BUG Fixes:

📢 Hard lock - Player no longer gets stuck after the bridge at south of Westland.

📢 Soft Lock - If thethe Player leaves the game after the battle before Leaf's kidnapping the item required to interact and proceed no longer disappears.

Character no longer duplicates after the cutscene in Westland.

📢The player can no longer dash/walk through to the other side without ever needing to grab the hammer at the stones in the prologue.

📢Cursed forest ghost mages skill item no longer disappears after the cutscene.

The hanged man no longer disappears after the cutscene.

Narrative:

📢Glossary entry for Leaf, Thorn, and Rosa removed from the prologue.

Enemies encounter:



📢Warlock Summoning clones :**

The clone summoning behaviorwas removed to avoid a Hard Lock when the player respawns at the near battle memorial.

The Warlock encounter will be further reworked for further updates.

Westlands Ghost enemies:

Removed until the rework of the battle design of this area is done.

Level Design & Enviroment:

🚨 New Battle memorials were added to the Prison, Secret Base, Helwyr Fire Factory, Cursed Forest, and Tooth, following the Save System Change.

Backtrack portal added to Secret base of the order after the Boss battle.

Backtrack portal added to Helwyr fire factory after the Boss battle.

Miscellaneous:

Information about the Save System added to the loading screen.

📢Item drop interaction time removed.

📢Other aspect ratios added:

4:3

5:4

16:10

Other

Battle Design & Gameplay:

📢 Cooldown of 1s added to freeze time feedback when the player is hit

We kept the damage of other attacks during the feedback cooldown, only the freeze of the camera will stop, but all other feed back are will still happen during the freeze time feedback cooldown window.

Invulnerability after successful parry increased from 0.3s to 0.5s.

Combat Improvements - Sword and Dash

📢 Improvements made to the dash to make it a more viable combat maneuver.

Sword movimentation improvement:

The Animation cancels closer to the strike hit now.

The time for Thorns combo to reset has been set at 0.5 seconds.

A short delay has been added to the basic sword attack III of the combo.

Sword combo damage:

strike 1 decreased to x0.5 from x1.

to x0.5 from x1. strike 2 decreased to x1 from x1.

to x1 from x1. strike 3 decreased to x1.5 from x2.

Dash + Attack:

The Player can now cancel the last 2 frames of a dash with an attack.

Basic dash:

Distance increased to 1.9.

to 1.9. Duration increased to 0.25.

to 0.25. Invulnerability of 0.1s added.

Cooldown increased to 0.6.

to 0.6. Stamina use increased to 100.

to 100. Q.Duration decreased to 0.3

Improved Dash:

Click:

Distance increased to 2.3.

to 2.3. Duration increased to 0.6.

to 0.6. Invulnerability increased to 0.3s.

to 0.3s. Cooldown decreased to 0.5.

to 0.5. Stamina use increased to 100.

to 100. Q.Duration increased to 0.4.

Hold:

Distance increased to 2.6.

to 2.6. Duration increased 0.6.

0.6. Invulnerability increased to 0.6s.

to 0.6s. Cooldown decreased to 0.3s.

to 0.3s. Stamina use increased to 100.

Thorn Hammer improvements:

The Animation cancels closer to the strike hit in the first two attacks.

Hammer combo cooldown decreased to 0.4.

to 0.4. Combo reset time increased to 2s.

to 2s. Strike 1 damage decreased to 1 from 1.25.

to 1 from 1.25. strike 2 damage decreased to 1 from 1.25.

Hammer skill 360 spin attack update: