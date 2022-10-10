Galaxy Patch Notes V0.992

Share · View all patches · Build 9687015 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Captains!

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.992 Changelogs:

New Ingredient Selection panel when Combining Heroic/Special Items

New “Ship Has Crew” AI Actions

Updated Bio Recycling Menu UI

Added Low HP warning when Engaging Spice Trader Encounters

Tournament News Menu now shows during Tournament Finals

Implemented New Battle Sync handling

Optimized Loading Scene initialization and Data Download handling

Fixed a bug causing Crew Sprites to be doubled

Fixed a bug preventing Collection of 0 Space Items

Fixed a bug with the Shortcut to Market via Resource Panel

Fixed a bug with Inspect being permanently disabled for Spice Traders

Fixed a bug showing incorrect Superweapon preview when selected in Room Shop Menu

Fixed a bug with Bank Sale Banner not displaying correctly

Fixed a bug with Drag and Drop on Nametag Items

Fixed a bug preventing Mission Progress Bar from displaying correctly

Fixed a bug preventing SetMaximumPower Action from displaying correctly

Fixed a server error caused by multiple presses on Galaxy Map Shortcuts (Mining Drones, etc.)

IMPORTANT NOTE: Players who have not emptied their In-game Mail Inbox past the expiry date will soon have these items removed. Limits on Mailbox Items will be re-enabled on 13th October.

We have a number of exciting announcements ahead for our next Major Update. In other news – we will be adding Root Beer and Scary Pumpkin to the Contraband list soon. These items will no longer be able to be traded via the Player Marketplace, in line with more recent in-game events.

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team