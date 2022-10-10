New Build Update #4 (Test Branch)

Hello hackers! I'm back again with a slightly overdue update. I was hoping this update would be more content heavy, but I after massive list of changes, tweaks, and bug fixes took up most of my time, I decided to pull the trigger an release it as-is.

I apologize for the delay, but I honestly didn't do a lot of work in August. Which isn't fair to you guys, but I need to squeeze in all the summer I can up here in Canada =).

The orginal plan for this update was four new side quests, four new Contacts, each with perks and features, and adding a couple points of interest to the city level. Unfortunety as I played through the game (over and over again), I kept encountering things I wished were better, or clearly needed rebalancing or reworking. Not to mention the bugs.

Anyway although this update doesn't have all the bells and whistles I had originally planned, I feel it takes the game to the next level as far as balancing, quality of life, and performance are concered. With all these adjustments out of the way, I'm confident the next content update (with everything I didn't get done in this update), will be much faster.

New Stuff

Added a new Side Quest for Roxxie.

Added one new Contact

Added two (2) new Perks that can be unlocked.

Added two (2) new triggers that can be programmed: OnSweep and OnEnter. OnSweep is triggered every ten seconds when the HOST runs a scan of the system, (which only happens if there is no Active Alert). OnEnter is triggered after entering a node.

Added three (3) new variables that can be checked with an If/Else command: Alias, IcClass, and Shield. Alias checks how many remaining Alias tags you have, while Shield does the same for your total Shield value. IcClass checks the type of IC you are targeting (Black, Blaster, Barrier, Gate, or Sentry).

Changes and Upgrades

IC Analyze window now displays the IC Class (Black, Blaster, Barrier, Gate, or Sentry).

The Subscriber List node in an Email server can be searched using either a Username or Real Name of a citizen. This will provide the Real Name, Username, and Phone Number of the person, assuming they have the proper corporate affiliation. Searching Monarch Global servers for info on a Angel-Zeng email address won't do you any good (for example).

You can now Archive addresses to make your Address Book less cluttered.

Deleting a program from your library will now unload it from your hotbar.

Tweaked the neural stress costs of hacking to scale with the difficulty of the system you are entering, as originally intended.

Reworked how Shields are handled. Previously when running a Shield subroutine, it would do nothing if the player already had a number of Shield tags greater than or equal to the subroutine rating. This effectively made it incompatible with the Shield Mod, unless the Shield Mod tags were reduced to less than the Shield subroutine rating. Now there is a Shield Software rating, and a Shield Hardware rating, that are checked independantly. First, damage will peel off tags from the Shield Software, with any overflow being applied against the Shield Hardware tags.

Total Shield rating is displayed in your matrix stats window if your total Shield rating is greater than 0.

Increased the Connection Bonus from the second safehouse to +20% Response and Bandwidth, which is now properly reflected in your Stats in the cyberspace HUD (but not in the character screen).

Added feedback in the log about the effects of Viruses.

Resting will only have an effect on your Dopamine level, if it are less than 100. Dopamine in excess of 100 can only be obtained by other means.

Hot Bar slots are now numbered.

Decreased Cryptography growth speed.

Decreased Intelligence growth speed.

Overhaul of the programming mechanic. Program instability now needs to stay less than 150% of the Programming Rating to prevent bugs, down from 300%. The CPU Load, RAM, Heat, and Complexity of Viruses and specialized anti-IC programs have been increased. Using an If/Else branch in your program now only increases the Complexity by 25% of the lower-complexity branch, down from 100%. Added the groundwork for a Perk that will reduce this to 0% (perk not implimented yet).

Reworked the Cyberdeck Repair cost to scale with your power supply and motherboard values. You can no longer swap out your motherboard or power supply until your 'deck is repaired.

Reworked Masking. Now every 10 seconds the HOST will roll a scan test using a number of dice equal to the System Rating, + Tracking Tags, plus one for every whole point of System Heat. Every hit rolled will generate a Tracking Tag, which will give them more dice for future tests. If the Tracking Tags ever exceed your Masking + Stealth rating, the system goes into Full Alert. The system now goes into Passive Alert as soon as a single Tracking Tag is generated.

Reduced the System Heat generated by Tattle Tale IC by 90%.

Checkpoint IC now generate 1 Tracking Tag and force a Masking Test.

Checkpoint IC got improved visuals.

Reworked Viruses. They now have a significantly increased Complexity, Heat, RAM, and CPU Load costs. This means the rating, and effect of Virus subroutines will be much lower than before. However, viruses now infect their Net Effect on the infected IC every 3 seconds, and will last until the IC is defeated.

Rebalanced Specialized IC Killer subroutines, such as Fragment, that target an IC Body attribute directly. They are 10x as effective as a universal Disruption subroutine of the same rating, but have ~2.5x the Complexity, RAM, Heat and CPU Load, only work on one type of IC, and have no effect on IC Firewall.

Bug Fixes