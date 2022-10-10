V 0.7.2 - Tougher Grand Champions, Lower Essence Cost on Elemental Spells

Hey mighty gladiators, this is a small update to the game that increases the overall toughness / stats of both Arena Champions (slightly) and Grand Champions (significantly) . A lot of people have praised the challenge of the end game and at the same time said most champions were too easy, so this is an attempt to scale that challenge up.

I'll be interested to hear your thoughts on this, if it makes them too hard, I will scale it back.

This week, work begins on the Observatories! Should be ready by the end of the month, if not earlier.

V 0.7.2.A (October 10 2022):

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Slightly reduced the cost of resetting talents

• Reduced the essence cost of higher level skills

• Boosted the max health and stats of allChampions a little

• Boosted the max health and stats of all Grand Champions significantly

• Nerfed the Starbound Gladiator a little on EASY mode - but if you're finding them still TOO tough, just wait for Observatories to come as they will give you the opportunity to weaken our enemy.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Potential fix for the bug where sometimes phases would be skipped in the Starbound Gladiator battle. Do let me know if you're still experiencing this!

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• You now only see recently sold items in shops if you search by ALL (or related category) instead of in every subcategory. For example, you sell a helmet, it will only show up in the ALL tab or shopkeeper's HELMET tab.

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• You can no longer get the random rule combination of "No Melee Skills" and "No Special Skills" as it makes fights too slow to play out against non-ranged enemies

• Fixed a bug where you could use forbidden weapons in your alt hand in some arenas