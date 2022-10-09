-Fixed issue with mine not initializing when players try to connect before its initialized
-Fixed bug with Pablo abilities breaking after going to guild and returning
-Fixed a Chunk sending issue that could crash the server
-Changed how TNT is handled on the server
Infinimine update for 9 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.23
-Fixed issue with mine not initializing when players try to connect before its initialized
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update