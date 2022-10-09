 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 9 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.23

-Fixed issue with mine not initializing when players try to connect before its initialized
-Fixed bug with Pablo abilities breaking after going to guild and returning
-Fixed a Chunk sending issue that could crash the server
-Changed how TNT is handled on the server

