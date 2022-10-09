Update - 2.0.5

Greetings Commanders!
A special thanks to my 90 Patreons (as of October)! That is great support!
Also thank you all that bought the game and continue to support/play it! :D
Patch notes:
- Added ship: Iziko, independent Carrier, tier 3 (blue), size 5 (Cruiser).
- Added item 'Lootfilter' which lets you choose either to collect or destroy items based on tier (rarity) and item type. You can configure lootfilters on each fleet ship individually (there will be preset options). Collector beams will respect the filter but will not actually destroy loot (for now). This is a work in progress.
- Added time limit to certain quests (mostly delivery ones). If you don't complete it before the deadline, they either fail or (most of the time) the item rewards are removed as well as half the credits.
- Local and Regional delivery quests now adds an actual item on your cargo, for transport.
- Regional Delivery missions can now be 'Elite' or 'Boss' difficulty level, which reduces the time and increases the distance, while adding item rewards.
- Added a shortcut to destination sector in the quest panel.
- The 'Stats' screen now shows general stats such as enemies defeated, asteroid fields cleared, etc.
- 'YouTube safe music' option is now available in any game mode, not only on Streamer/Casual.
- Changed 'Armor' points to 'Hull Points'. A proper armor stat mechanic will be added soon.
- Increased base HP repaired from ship hangars and 'Supervisor' crew bonus.
- 'Early Supporter' Perk is no longer acquired when starting every game, it's only unlocked instead. Its bonuses were removed so it's just a thank you message from the developer.
- Severely Improved AI ships and gunners accuracy when mining or repairing other ships.
- Fixed Battle Fleet flagships getting stuck in asteroids when too far from the player.
- The quests to join the CoT or the Venghi will now pop up when becoming allied as well as honored, in case you skip it the first time.
- Fixed Splattercat Fleet ship bonuses.
- Deuterium Warp Drive now spawns in Arena Mode to enable using the Warp Diverter.
- Fixed Ramming Damage bonus.
- Fixed Explorer level bonus.
- Fixed BUG on blueprints unloaded with 'Unload Cargo to Station' button.
- Fixed 'Tactician' seat tooltip information.
