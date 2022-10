Share · View all patches · Build 9686450 · Last edited 10 October 2022 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy

A new update for A Hat in Time is now available.

Online Party: Fixed a rare Online Party crash

Online Party: Fixed a bug where having many inventory stickers would cause other players not to see displayed stickers

Modding: Fixed ActSelector not using the currently active mod for the act select menu

This weekend we also say goodbye to the 5th anniversary event. It was fun while it lasted - happy birthday A Hat in Time!