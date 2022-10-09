Change log:
-Fixed a bug with character animation at the beginning of the round
-Added an inscription about waiting for players
-The main menu has been changed for the sake of performance
-Now, when you first start the game, the minimum settings will be applied
-It is recommended to reinstall the game
-Redesigned the system of disconnecting from the lobby
-Fixed the inscription of the steam inventory
Desert Strait: Operation Online update for 9 October 2022
Path fix 1.27.43
Change log:
