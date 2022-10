Share · View all patches · Build 9686441 · Last edited 9 October 2022 – 22:52:08 UTC by Wendy

I've heard your feedback and added the top 2 requested features with more on the way!

1.0.11

Features:

Added more objects to the world for visual interest and cover from enemies

Added a smooth/continuous locomotion option to the main settings and watch settings

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where some headsets had the wrong saved floor height adjustment, and added a readout in the settings menu to see it