Path to Ruin update for 9 October 2022

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9686388

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An issue was reported in the "Northern Gap" area where the player was able to walk through part of a fence. This has been resolved.
An issue was reported in the "Khiona Mountains" area where a transition from one map to another created a situation where the player could walk through an otherwise non-passable area. This has also been resolved.

