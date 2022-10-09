An issue was reported in the "Northern Gap" area where the player was able to walk through part of a fence. This has been resolved.
An issue was reported in the "Khiona Mountains" area where a transition from one map to another created a situation where the player could walk through an otherwise non-passable area. This has also been resolved.
Path to Ruin update for 9 October 2022
Update 1.01
An issue was reported in the "Northern Gap" area where the player was able to walk through part of a fence. This has been resolved.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update