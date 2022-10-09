Elly Update 2.0.1
INVENTORY OVERHAUL
Inventory now shows stats for :
Player Level
Max Health
Max Stamina
Exp Needed
Current Exp Held
Melee DMG
EllyCoins Holding
Elly's Journal Entries Have been scattered among the bosses
11 new weapons with status effects added to the game - Chance to Poison/Freeze and Fire/Lightning/Ice +DMG added to certain weapons
Weapons now have flavor text and are shown in the Inventory
Inventory Expanded and weapons are select-able/equip-able
You can now hot swap between gun/ray gun once unlocked in the inventory
Dash/jump potions are now collectables and stack-able in the inventory - used now in inventory by selecting
Enemies are now weak to status effects and a indicator will show when effected next to enemy health bar
Menu cleanups
Down melee attack added
Weapon projectiles added
Wall jumps refined
Test Items : Teleporter/New seeking enemies/and water mechanics added in new area
Changed files in this update