 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elly update for 9 October 2022

Elly Update 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9686381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Elly Update 2.0.1

INVENTORY OVERHAUL

Inventory now shows stats for :

Player Level
Max Health
Max Stamina
Exp Needed
Current Exp Held
Melee DMG
EllyCoins Holding

Elly's Journal Entries Have been scattered among the bosses

11 new weapons with status effects added to the game - Chance to Poison/Freeze and Fire/Lightning/Ice +DMG added to certain weapons

Weapons now have flavor text and are shown in the Inventory

Inventory Expanded and weapons are select-able/equip-able

You can now hot swap between gun/ray gun once unlocked in the inventory

Dash/jump potions are now collectables and stack-able in the inventory - used now in inventory by selecting

Enemies are now weak to status effects and a indicator will show when effected next to enemy health bar

Menu cleanups

Down melee attack added

Weapon projectiles added

Wall jumps refined

Test Items : Teleporter/New seeking enemies/and water mechanics added in new area

Changed files in this update

Elly Content Depot 1513691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link