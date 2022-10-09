Share · View all patches · Build 9686381 · Last edited 9 October 2022 – 22:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Elly Update 2.0.1

INVENTORY OVERHAUL

Inventory now shows stats for :

Player Level

Max Health

Max Stamina

Exp Needed

Current Exp Held

Melee DMG

EllyCoins Holding

Elly's Journal Entries Have been scattered among the bosses

11 new weapons with status effects added to the game - Chance to Poison/Freeze and Fire/Lightning/Ice +DMG added to certain weapons

Weapons now have flavor text and are shown in the Inventory

Inventory Expanded and weapons are select-able/equip-able

You can now hot swap between gun/ray gun once unlocked in the inventory

Dash/jump potions are now collectables and stack-able in the inventory - used now in inventory by selecting

Enemies are now weak to status effects and a indicator will show when effected next to enemy health bar

Menu cleanups

Down melee attack added

Weapon projectiles added

Wall jumps refined

Test Items : Teleporter/New seeking enemies/and water mechanics added in new area