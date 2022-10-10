Rogue's Choice is now available!

Hello players!
Cold Coffee Studio and Delight Games are proud to announce the release of our second game book in the DnD Adventures series: Rogue's Choice!
Play the lovable scoundrel who just wants to enjoy his short time in this dimension!
REMINDER: This story is not connected to Wizard's Choice, you don't need to have played or finish Wizard to play this new adventure! It's the same world but a different location and story. Some elements may remind you WC while playing it but there are just little connections/winks.
What's in the menu:
- A longer (and harder) story divided in 22 chapters!
- No more magic for you this time but you have different skills!
- A brand new intro :)
- New backgrounds, new FX, new songs, colors and everything. We improved Wizard UI a lot and those improvements will also come to WC in the upcoming day (after a big round of tests and adaptations).
- New menu to see the other gamebooks available in the series!
- We did a lot of changes according to the feedback we received in WC Steam reviews like
- Shorter screen transitions
- Better "Dark screen filter"
- Musics also transition between scenes, they don't cut anymore.
- Some of you find WC to easy, try this one!
- Size of buttons now increases with size of text, it's easier to read but also easier to click!
- We turned all Ressources into Resources!
We hope that you will really like this new story hand crafted by Delight Games and me!
Join us on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/DelightGames
https://twitter.com/coldcoffeegames