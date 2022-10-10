 Skip to content

DnD Adventure: Rogue's Choice update for 10 October 2022

Rogue's Choice is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

Cold Coffee Studio and Delight Games are proud to announce the release of our second game book in the DnD Adventures series: Rogue's Choice!

Play the lovable scoundrel who just wants to enjoy his short time in this dimension!

REMINDER: This story is not connected to Wizard's Choice, you don't need to have played or finish Wizard to play this new adventure! It's the same world but a different location and story. Some elements may remind you WC while playing it but there are just little connections/winks.

What's in the menu:

  • A longer (and harder) story divided in 22 chapters!
  • No more magic for you this time but you have different skills!
  • A brand new intro :)
  • New backgrounds, new FX, new songs, colors and everything. We improved Wizard UI a lot and those improvements will also come to WC in the upcoming day (after a big round of tests and adaptations).
  • New menu to see the other gamebooks available in the series!
  • We did a lot of changes according to the feedback we received in WC Steam reviews like
  • Shorter screen transitions
  • Better "Dark screen filter"
  • Musics also transition between scenes, they don't cut anymore.
  • Some of you find WC to easy, try this one!
  • Size of buttons now increases with size of text, it's easier to read but also easier to click!
  • We turned all Ressources into Resources!

We hope that you will really like this new story hand crafted by Delight Games and me!
Join us on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/DelightGames
https://twitter.com/coldcoffeegames

