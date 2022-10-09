Beta 0.120

Reduced self damage from 50% to 33% (Thanks Coaldust Numbers!)

Planet description is now proportioned sanely in oversized ui mode (Thanks Coaldust Numbers!)

Fixed darkness bug during mission loading screens

Damage and Fire Rate will now spawn more often on gray mods (Thanks Coaldust Numbers!)

Improved performance and quality of medium and low shadow settings. (Thanks getName()!)

Fixed several major UI issues when Oversized UI is enabled.

Fixed an issue causing players from different regions to not be able to connect. (Thanks Coaldust Numbers!)

Fixed an issue causing Character Info Menu hotkey to be unchangeable. (Thanks Coaldust Numbers!)

Fixed a crash caused by new outlines when loading a mission. (Thanks Coaldust Numbers!)

Fixed a bug causing screen to freeze when looking at a lot of lights at once.

Fixed some major antialiasing problems causing the game to look grainy.

Improved outlines.

Force mods now have wavy particle effects.

Improved color brightness for better visibility.

Added High outline setting.

Fixed a few things that could lead to crashing in rare cases.

Improved crosshair centering (Thanks imarealnewbie!)

Low quality preset now looks less washed out (Thanks getName()!)

Added power and stats menu tutorial.

Totems have been renamed to Science Stations.

Fixed a number of issues involving upscaling.

Dozens of misc. bugfixes and improvements.