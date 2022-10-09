Release 1.2.0 published to beta branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We just pushed an updated build of Entropy : Zero 2 to a new release branch for testing. (Release-1.2)

This release is smaller than the last. Mostly, it is just a code fix for a bug that we found in Release 1.1.0 which made some challenge maps uncompletable.

Changelog:

Script - Updated contributor name in credits by request

Script - Applied a fix for Chapter Zero vscript

Code - Fix crash bug with challenges from 1.1 code

Workshop - Merged addon 2869994513 (https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2869994513)

If you would like to test out this new update, please set your Entropy : Zero 2 beta branch to "release-1.2". For more information about upcoming beta branches, please check out our Entropy : Zero 2 version guide.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2861987007

If you do opt into the branch, please let us know if you run into any problems! Hopefully in the near future we can publish this version to the default branch. Thanks!