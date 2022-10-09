Three new skills! Also: weapon mods are now enabled for Fighter Hangars.

Version 0.5550920394

🎯 [Skill] Defiant Shields: A new Imperius Tier 4 skill that increases drone resist all.

🎯 [Skill] Robust Core: A new Xinthu Tier 4 skill that increases drone hull.

🎯 [Skill] The Xinthu skill "Auto-Summon" has been replaced by the skill "Tough Shell", which increases drone resistance by a percentage.

🎯 [Balance] Several changes to max skill points for a skill. For example, it is now possible to spend 5 points in the Imperius skill "Strong Drones" (up from 3).

🎯 [Balance] Several changes to skill dependency requirements. For example, the Imperius skill "Warp Plasma Storage MK2" now only requires a single point in "Warp Plasma Storage MK1".

🎯 [Balance] The radius of all Booster-type weapons has been increased.

🎯 [Misc] The interaction distance to doors has been reduced for larger ships.

🎯 [Misc] All passive drone summoning auxiliary items (e.g., all Fighter Hangars) now support weapon mods.

🎯 [UI] Added a tooltip for invalid item modifications.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few typos.