Full Release [1.05.d]

The release build is now available with these changes:

FIXED

⦁ The new 12.7mm Eraser rifle had its buttstock attachment point too far inside the model. Made attachments look goofy.

⦁ Eraser rifle now set to breach like a shotgun during reloads.

⦁ Jorge's Sludgethrower was causing enemies to burn on death. Gameplay was unaffected.

⦁ Heavy / Pistol Cryo weapons were disappearing from inventory after purchase.