Crazy update!

▪ The ability to get ALL achievements has been added to the Easy Difficulty mode!

▪ Leaderboards have been added to the Easy Difficulty mode;

▪ Time counters have become available in Story mode;

▪ Time counters have been added to the Puzzle mode;

▪ In the Easy Difficulty mode, the Boss battle is simplified.

▪ Completely redesigned level selector for Easy difficulty mode:

▪ The selector has added the ability to view the Top 5 leaders for each level;

▪ Added a link to full-fledged result tables around the world;

▪ A hint has been added to the selector.

▪ New Super-Easy difficulty mode for puzzles:

▪ Now the puzzles are assembled by themselves, with a simple mouse click!

▪ For the whole game:

▪ Improved display of players' results in milliseconds after the decimal point, up to thousandth values;

▪ Redesigned the ending screen, added information about the next game in the series: TitTok 3

▪ Other:

▪ Changed the description of difficulty levels, in accordance with the new update;

▪ Updating developer certificates;

▪ Fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance.

▪ Many other minor changes and fixes:

▪ In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

Try our new game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2003220/TitTok_3/

Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Bugs and other problems

A live support chat with the developer is also available: TitTok Live Support