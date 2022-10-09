 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 9 October 2022

Nemansk Industrial Area Map RELEASED - Autumn Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9685924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

I am very happy to finally anounce the release of this Update.
It contains a new Map called "Nemansk Industrial Area" Just like last years Halloween Update, this is a map that's not connected to the Game's Base story. It's more like a playground to test your weapons and fight an area swarmed with enemies.

Please note that some issues may still remain on various systems - I cant test everything on my own.
Combat has been revamped - Soldiers should be more responsive again.
The Map can be accessed right in the HUB level - A new Sign has been added.

Expect to see more content and fixes along the way as the testing reports come in.
Hope you enjoy this Update and make sure to scavenge the Industrial Area properly, you might find some nice new toys ;)

Thanks everyone for playing the Game and stay tuned for more updates.
DK Productions

Changed files in this update

"Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident"-Depot Depot 657481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link