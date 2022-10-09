Nemansk Industrial Area Map RELEASED - Autumn Update

Hey all!

I am very happy to finally anounce the release of this Update.

It contains a new Map called "Nemansk Industrial Area" Just like last years Halloween Update, this is a map that's not connected to the Game's Base story. It's more like a playground to test your weapons and fight an area swarmed with enemies.

Please note that some issues may still remain on various systems - I cant test everything on my own.

Combat has been revamped - Soldiers should be more responsive again.

The Map can be accessed right in the HUB level - A new Sign has been added.

Expect to see more content and fixes along the way as the testing reports come in.

Hope you enjoy this Update and make sure to scavenge the Industrial Area properly, you might find some nice new toys ;)

Thanks everyone for playing the Game and stay tuned for more updates.

DK Productions