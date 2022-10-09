A Surreal Halloween

Halloween only comes once a year, and the cast of Surreal Experience isn't letting it pass them by!

Enjoy exploring the Office and Sunday School during this limited-time event. Every character (well, most of 'em anyway) has been redesigned with special Halloween costumes to tap into the true spirit of the holiday.



How can we forget the most important aspect of Halloween? Trick-or-treating! In both Office and Sunday School, candy can now be found around the map, which will give you a much-needed sugar rush in high pressure situations.



This event ends November 1st, so enjoy it while you can!

Have fun,

JIMMY DIAMOND