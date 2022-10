Hi everyone,

here is a minor update, the change:

gain more bonus exp and gold in part 3,

cheat shop are hidden by default and must be activated first,

give great sin (ex) ability and more LP to the boss of last bonus chapter,

add an enemy to the scene at the end of part 2,

SRPG Studio updated to latest version v1.268

Note: This version has been only playtested in normal difficulty.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.