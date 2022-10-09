- Sandbox now has a 3 times larger build area at 27x39
- You can now play singleplayer gamemodes without an internet connection
- Toggle between launchpad sizes in Sandbox
- Pan the camera in the Editor
- Increased max camera zoom range in Sandbox
- In-game announcement system
Droneboi 2 update for 9 October 2022
1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
