Droneboi 2 update for 9 October 2022

1.1

Patchnotes
  • Sandbox now has a 3 times larger build area at 27x39
  • You can now play singleplayer gamemodes without an internet connection
  • Toggle between launchpad sizes in Sandbox
  • Pan the camera in the Editor
  • Increased max camera zoom range in Sandbox
  • In-game announcement system

