Vibrant Venture update for 9 October 2022

Beta Patch 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9685838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed being able to clip through ceilings using Flathead Boppers and Moving Platforms
  • Fixed being able to clip through ceilings using a spring and two layers of platforms
  • Fixed downwards facing Bramble Bopper stalk corners not having collisions
  • Fixed being able to pause and quick restart on the same frame as touching the Goal Balloon
  • Fixed the Night theme being cut off at the top
  • Fixed Bramble Bopper digging particles not rendering properly

