Beta Patch 1.2.1

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed being able to clip through ceilings using Flathead Boppers and Moving Platforms
- Fixed being able to clip through ceilings using a spring and two layers of platforms
- Fixed downwards facing Bramble Bopper stalk corners not having collisions
- Fixed being able to pause and quick restart on the same frame as touching the Goal Balloon
- Fixed the Night theme being cut off at the top
- Fixed Bramble Bopper digging particles not rendering properly
Changed files in this update