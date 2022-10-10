The Under | Major Update v1.2

NEW

• New Location

• 5 More Phases

• New Steam Achievements for DLC

• Main Menu has a new button to take you to the Under.

• Temporary Halloween Décor for Halloween Season (Scary Pumpkins etc.)

• Amica the Bunny added if player completes normal difficulty (Amica will destroy all Morphs

present with his Flame. He will laugh right before he attacks.) Amica will be added to all Normal

Phases and Hardcore for both the Under and Main Game.

• Amica the Bunny is now part of Hardcore and is helpful for beating the Phases on this difficulty.

• Amica the Bunny can be upgraded further if the player completes Hardcore. This will make Amica

use blue flame energy and when he attacks he will destroy enemies for 5 seconds. The cooldown

between attacks will be faster as well. In the Under, Amica will reveal Morphs with Blue Flame and

will use ability faster if Hardcore is completed.

CHANGES

• Main Menu has sound for picking new game and the back button.

• Audio has been reduced slightly on the Main Menu and during each Phase for comfort.

• Mouse Sensitivity can now be changed within the Options Menu and is still possible in levels with

number keys.

THE UNDER DLC

• 5 Normal Difficulty Phases

• 5 Hardcore Difficulty Phases

• The Under has its own Main Menu.

• 5 New Enemies with their own abilities.

• New Ability Blue Flame (Blue Flame will reveal certain morphs that may be invisible while walking

towards the player and will be important for killing specific morphs. It has a cooldown of 10

seconds for every use.)

• Amica the Bunny can also be unlocked and upgraded with completion of Normal and Hardcore

Difficulty.

• Upgrading Blue Flame is passive after each Phase. However, you can decrease the cooldown

further for each Phase if you can find the clock within the After Level.

• You can walk in the After Levels and find a clock. This also includes some new mechanics where

you can move boxes to climb onto crates to collect a clock depending on the After Level.