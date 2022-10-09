CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.9.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's 0.9.0 update is here. I am going the YandereDev route and adding lots of side content. Will Tyrone ever be freed? Who cares, go do some side-quests...
New Content
- Three new default shops have opened in Chinatown: Starcucks, Arcade, Yoshi Indian Food
- New hidden shop in Chinatown added: Chu Customs
- First part of new quest line (Arcade) added to Chinatown.
- Second part of Grafitti quest line has been added.
- One new Funky Pop has been added.
- Two special "Giant Funky Pops" can now be acquired through difficult means... For serious collectors only!
- Several new achievements added: New Whip, Jackpot, Practice Makes Perfect
- Two new items added: "788 KILL", "E-Girl Heart Glasses"
- Compass and coordinates tool added for speedrunners, enable it with F10.
Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous
- Cuckold has traded in his gas guzzler for a greener vehicle.
- GloboCorp has a new modern logo
- Cuck-ception achievement has been fixed and is now attainable.
- Some lighting related bugs have been resolved.
- Various other bugfixes.
Other
- Price increased to $3.99 due to inflation caused by President Biden.
Changed files in this update