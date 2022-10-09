 Skip to content

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Life as a Beta Male Cuck update for 9 October 2022

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.9.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's 0.9.0 update is here. I am going the YandereDev route and adding lots of side content. Will Tyrone ever be freed? Who cares, go do some side-quests...

New Content

  • Three new default shops have opened in Chinatown: Starcucks, Arcade, Yoshi Indian Food
  • New hidden shop in Chinatown added: Chu Customs
  • First part of new quest line (Arcade) added to Chinatown.
  • Second part of Grafitti quest line has been added.
  • One new Funky Pop has been added.
  • Two special "Giant Funky Pops" can now be acquired through difficult means... For serious collectors only!
  • Several new achievements added: New Whip, Jackpot, Practice Makes Perfect
  • Two new items added: "788 KILL", "E-Girl Heart Glasses"
  • Compass and coordinates tool added for speedrunners, enable it with F10.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

  • Cuckold has traded in his gas guzzler for a greener vehicle.
  • GloboCorp has a new modern logo
  • Cuck-ception achievement has been fixed and is now attainable.
  • Some lighting related bugs have been resolved.
  • Various other bugfixes.

Other

  • Price increased to $3.99 due to inflation caused by President Biden.

