CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.9.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's 0.9.0 update is here. I am going the YandereDev route and adding lots of side content. Will Tyrone ever be freed? Who cares, go do some side-quests...

New Content

Three new default shops have opened in Chinatown: Starcucks, Arcade, Yoshi Indian Food

New hidden shop in Chinatown added: Chu Customs

First part of new quest line (Arcade) added to Chinatown.

Second part of Grafitti quest line has been added.

One new Funky Pop has been added.

Two special "Giant Funky Pops" can now be acquired through difficult means... For serious collectors only!

Several new achievements added: New Whip, Jackpot, Practice Makes Perfect

Two new items added: "788 KILL", "E-Girl Heart Glasses"

Compass and coordinates tool added for speedrunners, enable it with F10.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

Cuckold has traded in his gas guzzler for a greener vehicle.

GloboCorp has a new modern logo

Cuck-ception achievement has been fixed and is now attainable.

achievement has been fixed and is now attainable. Some lighting related bugs have been resolved.

Various other bugfixes.

Other