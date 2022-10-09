Patch 1.0.3.48

A somewhat small update this time, as I took some time off after the rather grueling effort of fixing a very nasty save game bug in the previous update. But still a few very requested features/tweaks that I'm happy to finally have had the time to do.

Wizards with starting Lore levels are now able to gain 10 additional levels in these Lores, making it no longer a penalty in some regards. You still gain the benefits from the higher starting level, e.g. research unlocks.

You can now change the Unit Icon for Custom Unit types from the Military Window unit list.

You can now rename Custom unit types from the Military Window unit list.

Encyclopedia now has a section with information on Equipment Trait mechanics.

Character information display now includes item-derived bonuses to combat, death avoidance, injury avoidance and magic resistance. These are summed with tooltips breaking the sources.

New Researchable Spell: Sharpen Blades. Artifice Mastery based with a few other requirements. +1 Armor Penetration and Damage to target unit melee attacks that originate from weapon equipment (not natural attacks, breath weapons, ranged weapons, etc).

New Researchable Spell: Harden Armor. Artifice Mastery based with a few other requirements. +2 Armor. Requires the unit to have an armor type equipment.

Wizard Template cloning now works. In the previous patch notes I had mixed up template editing and cloning, and mentioned the wrong one. Both are now possible.

Fixed a crash bug.

Fixed a couple of text update display bugs, where selection changes would not be reflected in a linked context display panel.