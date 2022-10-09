Patch 1.0.3.48

A somewhat small update this time, as I took some time off after the rather grueling effort of fixing a very nasty save game bug in the previous update. But still a few very requested features/tweaks that I'm happy to finally have had the time to do.
- Wizards with starting Lore levels are now able to gain 10 additional levels in these Lores, making it no longer a penalty in some regards. You still gain the benefits from the higher starting level, e.g. research unlocks.
- You can now change the Unit Icon for Custom Unit types from the Military Window unit list.
- You can now rename Custom unit types from the Military Window unit list.
- Encyclopedia now has a section with information on Equipment Trait mechanics.
- Character information display now includes item-derived bonuses to combat, death avoidance, injury avoidance and magic resistance. These are summed with tooltips breaking the sources.
- New Researchable Spell: Sharpen Blades. Artifice Mastery based with a few other requirements. +1 Armor Penetration and Damage to target unit melee attacks that originate from weapon equipment (not natural attacks, breath weapons, ranged weapons, etc).
- New Researchable Spell: Harden Armor. Artifice Mastery based with a few other requirements. +2 Armor. Requires the unit to have an armor type equipment.
- Wizard Template cloning now works. In the previous patch notes I had mixed up template editing and cloning, and mentioned the wrong one. Both are now possible.
- Fixed a crash bug.
- Fixed a couple of text update display bugs, where selection changes would not be reflected in a linked context display panel.
Changed files in this update