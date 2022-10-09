 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizards and Warlords update for 9 October 2022

Patch 1.0.3.48

Share · View all patches · Build 9685698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A somewhat small update this time, as I took some time off after the rather grueling effort of fixing a very nasty save game bug in the previous update. But still a few very requested features/tweaks that I'm happy to finally have had the time to do.

  • Wizards with starting Lore levels are now able to gain 10 additional levels in these Lores, making it no longer a penalty in some regards. You still gain the benefits from the higher starting level, e.g. research unlocks.
  • You can now change the Unit Icon for Custom Unit types from the Military Window unit list.
  • You can now rename Custom unit types from the Military Window unit list.
  • Encyclopedia now has a section with information on Equipment Trait mechanics.
  • Character information display now includes item-derived bonuses to combat, death avoidance, injury avoidance and magic resistance. These are summed with tooltips breaking the sources.
  • New Researchable Spell: Sharpen Blades. Artifice Mastery based with a few other requirements. +1 Armor Penetration and Damage to target unit melee attacks that originate from weapon equipment (not natural attacks, breath weapons, ranged weapons, etc).
  • New Researchable Spell: Harden Armor. Artifice Mastery based with a few other requirements. +2 Armor. Requires the unit to have an armor type equipment.
  • Wizard Template cloning now works. In the previous patch notes I had mixed up template editing and cloning, and mentioned the wrong one. Both are now possible.
  • Fixed a crash bug.
  • Fixed a couple of text update display bugs, where selection changes would not be reflected in a linked context display panel.

Changed files in this update

Wizards and Warlords Content Depot 567081
  • Loading history…
Wizards and Warlords MacOS Depot 567082
  • Loading history…
Wizards and Warlords Linux SteamOS Depot 567083
  • Loading history…
Wizards and Warlords Windows 32bit Depot 567084
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link