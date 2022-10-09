Optimal Experience Update

Replaced the settings menu.
Graphics settings can be accessed from the main menu.
Graphics and audio settings can be accessed from the pause menu in game.
Added car display to screen
Added speedometer, gas gauge, gear display and distance traveled visible in both views in vehicles.
Only visible with a dash attached to the vehicle.
Added walking sounds
Walking sound can be turned on / off from the audio settings.
Other
- Tires ware at a slower rate.
- Added chance for rusty barrier breakers to spawn at the old gas station near the start area.
- Added a recycle bin to the start area.
Changed files in this update