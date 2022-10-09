 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 9 October 2022

Optimal Experience Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9685656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replaced the settings menu.
Graphics settings can be accessed from the main menu.
Graphics and audio settings can be accessed from the pause menu in game.

Added car display to screen
Added speedometer, gas gauge, gear display and distance traveled visible in both views in vehicles.
Only visible with a dash attached to the vehicle.

Added walking sounds
Walking sound can be turned on / off from the audio settings.

Other

  • Tires ware at a slower rate.
  • Added chance for rusty barrier breakers to spawn at the old gas station near the start area.
  • Added a recycle bin to the start area.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link