Optimal Experience Update

Build 9685656 · Last edited 9 October 2022 – 18:09:13 UTC

Replaced the settings menu.

Graphics settings can be accessed from the main menu.

Graphics and audio settings can be accessed from the pause menu in game.

Added car display to screen

Added speedometer, gas gauge, gear display and distance traveled visible in both views in vehicles.

Only visible with a dash attached to the vehicle.

Added walking sounds

Walking sound can be turned on / off from the audio settings.

Other