 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Manic Archers update for 9 October 2022

Big overhaul - almost completed

Share · View all patches · Build 9685624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Generally to many improvements to list
  • Fixed a nasty bug which resulted in laggy/sluggish movement/shooting
  • New map selection involving a world map
  • Fists are now tendrils
  • New map "Cloud Pass"
  • Dashing while dashing now ends the dash
  • You can now dash while being tossed
  • New animations everywhere
  • Enemies now indicate player detection
  • You cannot ice yourself anymore with the frost arrows
  • Fireball super is now faster but also stepped in movement
  • Catapult arrows now have a short warm up phase
  • Warnings on the ground are now additionally indicated by white circles
  • New shock arrows super with a small lightning explosion
  • Super ray can now be upgraded with triple shot arrows
  • Game should be faster overall due to many efficiency improvements
  • Players now toss through breakable objects if fast enough and the object shatters
  • Many small quality improvements in graphics and presentation
  • Many fixes and improvements

By now we are nearing completion, basically it is just a very few things that are left to check and improve and the box art to do - maybe there will be some more maps as well. But basically the gameplay is almost done.

Changed files in this update

"Manic Archers"-Depot WIN Depot 1521412
  • Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot MAC Depot 1521413
  • Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot LINUX Depot 1521414
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link