Big overhaul - almost completed

Generally to many improvements to list

Fixed a nasty bug which resulted in laggy/sluggish movement/shooting

New map selection involving a world map

Fists are now tendrils

New map "Cloud Pass"

Dashing while dashing now ends the dash

You can now dash while being tossed

New animations everywhere

Enemies now indicate player detection

You cannot ice yourself anymore with the frost arrows

Fireball super is now faster but also stepped in movement

Catapult arrows now have a short warm up phase

Warnings on the ground are now additionally indicated by white circles

New shock arrows super with a small lightning explosion

Super ray can now be upgraded with triple shot arrows

Game should be faster overall due to many efficiency improvements

Players now toss through breakable objects if fast enough and the object shatters

Many small quality improvements in graphics and presentation

Many fixes and improvements

By now we are nearing completion, basically it is just a very few things that are left to check and improve and the box art to do - maybe there will be some more maps as well. But basically the gameplay is almost done.