Big overhaul - almost completed

- Fixed a nasty bug which resulted in laggy/sluggish movement/shooting
- New map selection involving a world map
- Fists are now tendrils
- New map "Cloud Pass"
- Dashing while dashing now ends the dash
- You can now dash while being tossed
- New animations everywhere
- Enemies now indicate player detection
- You cannot ice yourself anymore with the frost arrows
- Fireball super is now faster but also stepped in movement
- Catapult arrows now have a short warm up phase
- Warnings on the ground are now additionally indicated by white circles
- New shock arrows super with a small lightning explosion
- Super ray can now be upgraded with triple shot arrows
- Game should be faster overall due to many efficiency improvements
- Players now toss through breakable objects if fast enough and the object shatters
- Many small quality improvements in graphics and presentation
- Many fixes and improvements
By now we are nearing completion, basically it is just a very few things that are left to check and improve and the box art to do - maybe there will be some more maps as well. But basically the gameplay is almost done.
