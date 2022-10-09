 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 9 October 2022

A few new cards, balance changes, minor UI improvements

You can now view new cards in the Encyclopaedia.
Open the encyclopaedia, go to "Search", and then check the "Only New" checkbox.
This will narrow your search to show only cards that were added in this patch.

There are also some minor improvements to text readability, and you can also adjust the font size in tooltips in the Options menu.

There are many balance/mechanic changes, here are the key takeaways:

  • There are some minor changes to a variety of Human and Ablaze cards, mostly buffs.
  • Combustion caused by cold damage should now also be affected by card modifiers, in the same way as ordinary combusts.
  • The last boss will no longer apply a debuff which deals damage to all allies. Instead, it will reduce your Firepower slightly.
  • The energy cost of Polish has been increased from 1 to 3.
  • The human card 'Ignite' has been renamed to 'Bug', to avoid confusion with Ablaze's Burning mechanic.

