The Mortuary Assistant update for 10 October 2022

Version 1.0.52 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9685542

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:
  • General performance improvements
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where animations may not reset after a haunt event
  • Fixed an issue where some events could halt progress if the player did not interact with them
  • Fixed an issue where the clown body was pulling from the wrong name list
  • Fixed the front door still playing spooky sounds when seasonal events were turned off

