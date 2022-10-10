Version 1.0.52 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

General performance improvements

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where animations may not reset after a haunt event

Fixed an issue where some events could halt progress if the player did not interact with them

Fixed an issue where the clown body was pulling from the wrong name list

Fixed the front door still playing spooky sounds when seasonal events were turned off

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.