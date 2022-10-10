Version 1.0.52 Update

_
Patch Notes
_
Miscellaneous:
- General performance improvements
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where animations may not reset after a haunt event
- Fixed an issue where some events could halt progress if the player did not interact with them
- Fixed an issue where the clown body was pulling from the wrong name list
- Fixed the front door still playing spooky sounds when seasonal events were turned off
And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.
